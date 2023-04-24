Barrington Research Boosts IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $24.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on IMAX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

IMAX opened at $20.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. IMAX has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

