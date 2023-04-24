Bank of America Trims Herc (NYSE:HRI) Target Price to $150.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

HRI opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.47. Herc has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares in the company, valued at $34,097,580.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,231 shares of company stock valued at $52,895,176. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Herc by 115.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Herc by 59.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 44.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 299,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Herc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.