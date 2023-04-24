Axonics (AXNX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Axonics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axonics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $60.21 on Monday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,400,579.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,316,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,573 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,865. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 105.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 400,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,268,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

