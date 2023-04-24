Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14).

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVDL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.