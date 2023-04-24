AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get AT&T alerts:

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in AT&T by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of T opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.