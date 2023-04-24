APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in APA by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $37.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. APA has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

