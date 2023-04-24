Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,270 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,270 ($40.47).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.55) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.31) to GBX 3,400 ($42.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.17) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($40.22) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,552.50 ($31.59) on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,437.50 ($30.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,036 ($49.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,794.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,039.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The firm has a market cap of £34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 859.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,622.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anglo American news, insider Ian Tyler bought 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,831 ($35.03) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($24,557.99). In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 661 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($30.85) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($20,391.94). Also, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,831 ($35.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,557.99). Insiders have acquired 1,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,984 in the last ninety days. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

