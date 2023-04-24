Analysts Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) PT at $30.86

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Trading Down 0.7 %

WB stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Weibo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 553.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 362.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.