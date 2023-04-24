Analysts Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $58.93

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trex by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

