Analysts Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) PT at $504.33

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $504.33.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $471.99 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 147.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

