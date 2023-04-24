Analysts Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) PT at $5.25

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

COMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.75.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Compass’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Compass will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

