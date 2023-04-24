Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $30.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alkermes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

