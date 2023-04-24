3,616 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $470.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

