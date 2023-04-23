W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on W&T Offshore from $8.90 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.47 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $654.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 270.10% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

