Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.73

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 164963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

UVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $602.21 million, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.49%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

