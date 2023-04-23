Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 347.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Telos were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after acquiring an additional 321,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Telos in the first quarter valued at $27,666,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after buying an additional 271,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 32.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 566,816 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Stock Down 2.8 %

Telos stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $144.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TLS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

