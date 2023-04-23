Strs Ohio Trims Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in RE/MAX by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,371,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,196,000 after buying an additional 174,856 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RE/MAX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 368.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMAX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $223,573.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,383,084 shares in the company, valued at $44,277,700.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $223,573.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,383,084 shares in the company, valued at $44,277,700.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 29,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $542,971.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,584,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,286,044.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 186,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,086. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

