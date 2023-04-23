Strs Ohio Sells 18,000 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $132.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.85%.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

