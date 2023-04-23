Strs Ohio Sells 1,220 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORC. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE:ORC opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.45%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

