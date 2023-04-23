Strs Ohio Sells 11,200 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 25,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

