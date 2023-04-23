Strs Ohio Raises Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGVT opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

