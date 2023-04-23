Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 1,700 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

KLIC stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

