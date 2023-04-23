Strs Ohio Purchases 1,400 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 280.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 181,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Cowen increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.