Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $953,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 94.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,265,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,765.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

