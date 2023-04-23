Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $124.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 18.97%. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

APEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Public Education news, Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,105 shares in the company, valued at $146,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.