Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Astec Industries by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $927.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.