Strs Ohio Invests $75,000 in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Xperi Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPER. Maxim Group cut their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

