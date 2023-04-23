Strs Ohio Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. SVB Securities cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

