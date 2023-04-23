Strs Ohio Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 1,727.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Further Reading

