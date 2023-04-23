Strs Ohio Has $67,000 Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BankUnited by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 292,991 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BankUnited by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,791,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,209,000 after acquiring an additional 60,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,196,000 after acquiring an additional 121,363 shares in the last quarter.

BKU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NYSE:BKU opened at $21.21 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

