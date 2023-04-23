Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 627,324 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.2% in the third quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 175,701 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 29.8% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 986,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 226,779 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

Shares of TRC opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.29 million, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $192,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,826,329 shares in the company, valued at $65,047,593. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also

