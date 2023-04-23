Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FRP were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 108.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in FRP during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FRP by 52.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,999.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

