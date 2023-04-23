Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Blackbaud by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Blackbaud by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 93,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $66.80 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.91, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

