Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after acquiring an additional 194,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

MaxLinear Stock Down 1.1 %

MaxLinear stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $53.65.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Stories

