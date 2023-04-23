Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 50,200 Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at about $266,000.

Insider Transactions at Precigen

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari acquired 22,857 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 937,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,822.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez acquired 28,571 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 381,012 shares in the company, valued at $666,771. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari acquired 22,857 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,489,141 shares of company stock worth $20,105,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Precigen Stock Up 5.2 %

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

PGEN opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Further Reading

