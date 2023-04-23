Strs Ohio Acquires 500 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

