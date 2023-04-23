Short Interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expands By 7.1%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 860,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 2.76.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 1,540.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 113,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 106,364 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,253,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.