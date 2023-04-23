Short Interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expands By 7.1%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 860,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Adient Stock Performance
NYSE ADNT opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 2.76.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
