Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “inline” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STX. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

STX stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

