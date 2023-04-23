Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.
STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.
Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology
In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,716,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after acquiring an additional 970,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.
