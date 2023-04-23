Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,716,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after acquiring an additional 970,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.