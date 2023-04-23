Royal Bank of Canada Trims F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $146.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $134.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average is $145.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $203.66.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in F5 by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,743 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.