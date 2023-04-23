Piper Sandler Trims F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $143.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Shares of FFIV opened at $134.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.13. F5 has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $203.66. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

