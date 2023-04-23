Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 10.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Stock Down 0.5 %

PSFE opened at $15.74 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $956.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

