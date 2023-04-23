Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

MBINO opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $25.11.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.