Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK stock opened at $203.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.77. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $213.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

