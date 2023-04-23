Keybank National Association OH Takes $175,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.