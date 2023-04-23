Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,798 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,439,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,032,000 after acquiring an additional 274,477 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 835,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.