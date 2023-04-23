Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,530 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLDD opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

