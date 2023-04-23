Keybank National Association OH Sells 191 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in National Grid were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NGG opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $77.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Grid Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,173.75.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.