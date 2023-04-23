Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NIO were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NIO by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NIO by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NIO by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIO by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100,775 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

NIO Price Performance

NIO Company Profile

Shares of NIO opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.