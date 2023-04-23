Keybank National Association OH Invests $212,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 470,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

